Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 56.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

