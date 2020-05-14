Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,234.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,325.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

