Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the software maker will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

MDRX opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $968.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Also, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

