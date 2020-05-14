Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter. Allot Communications updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALLT opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $410.11 million, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 0.76.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

