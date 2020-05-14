Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $31.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 in the last three months. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 289.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

