Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $7.50. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 800,456 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.