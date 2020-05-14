AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Trading Up 5.4% on Strong Earnings

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.14, approximately 145,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 78,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.33 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

