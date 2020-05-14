AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Decreased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

