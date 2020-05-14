Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Up 3.2%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.80, 22,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,172,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 3,108.18%.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
