Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Up 3.2%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.80, 22,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,172,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 3,108.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADXS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 823.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 403,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advaxis by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,800,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advaxis by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 847,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 234,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Advaxis by 99.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

