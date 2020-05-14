ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. ACCOR S A/S has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

