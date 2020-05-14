Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Absolute Software from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

