Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $356.91 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Absolute Software from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

