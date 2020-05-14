9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 603 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.92 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

