64,943 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $164.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

