1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.36

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 44300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEM. Citigroup cut their price target on 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.60.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $511,062,000.

1life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

