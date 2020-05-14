19,113 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 127,945 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 709,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

