1,498 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCPT opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.61% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

