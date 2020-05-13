Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.72.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after buying an additional 120,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.