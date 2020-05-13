Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $180,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after buying an additional 2,686,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after buying an additional 1,683,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

