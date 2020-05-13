West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

NYSE:WST opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $213.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

