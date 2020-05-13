Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 631.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

