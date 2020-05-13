Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

