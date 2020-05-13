Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,170.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

