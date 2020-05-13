Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 4.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

