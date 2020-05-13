Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,228.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,324.53. The stock has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

