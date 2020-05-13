Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 143.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 452,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Timken worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Timken by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Timken by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

