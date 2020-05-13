Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.06 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,191 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Diodes worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,160.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

