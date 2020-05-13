Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 38,994 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $27,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of BK stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.