Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

