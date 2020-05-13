Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,269,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,901,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,030,000 after purchasing an additional 684,154 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

