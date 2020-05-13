Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.73-1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.19.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 169.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.82.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.