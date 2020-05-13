Tradition Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tradition Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 14,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 255,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

