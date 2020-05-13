Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,546 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,732% compared to the typical volume of 139 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ameren by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

NYSE AEE opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

