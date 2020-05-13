Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 597.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Trade Desk worth $28,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.73.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,359 shares of company stock valued at $38,199,048. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $310.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $327.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.