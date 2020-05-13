TCW Group Inc. Sells 433 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,228.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

