TCW Group Inc. Sells 105,867 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,867 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 46.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $490,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 224.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 382,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 264,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

PACW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $147,603.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

