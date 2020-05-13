TCW Group Inc. Increases Position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCSI. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 1st quarter worth $995,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OCSI opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 120.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $61,813.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $99,984.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,320 shares in the company, valued at $385,580.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,845 shares of company stock valued at $219,105. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

