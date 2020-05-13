TCW Group Inc. Has $430,000 Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Sterling Bancorp worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 598,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the period. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBT opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $178.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04.

SBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.17.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

