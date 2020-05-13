TCW Group Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,765,000. AEW Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 4,545,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,630,000 after purchasing an additional 131,439 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 534,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,606 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 290.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 237.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 494,275 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

VICI opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Andrew Kieske bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

