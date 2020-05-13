TCW Group Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Vereit by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 14.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

NYSE:VER opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

