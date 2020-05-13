TCW Group Inc. Buys 15,829 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Immunomedics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMMU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunomedics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 3.38. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.