TCW Group Inc. Acquires New Position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHT. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of DHT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DHT alerts:

NYSE DHT opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $926.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -0.12. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.88%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.