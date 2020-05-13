TCW Group Inc. Acquires 38,508 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 341,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,336 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 95,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,560 shares of company stock worth $251,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.46%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

