T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

