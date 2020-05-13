Switch Inc (SWCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 2nd

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Switch has increased its dividend payment by an average of 103.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.05 and a beta of 0.63. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,576 shares of company stock worth $6,512,430. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

