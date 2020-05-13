Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 130.44%.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $228.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

STRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Earnings History for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

