Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 1,045 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $15,277.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 5,452 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $44,215.72.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 155.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

