Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 57.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 111,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,228.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

