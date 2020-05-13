Stephens Increases Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $150.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $147.07 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

