State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 619 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Teleflex worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Teleflex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Teleflex by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.40.

Teleflex stock opened at $347.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.07 and a 200-day moving average of $346.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

