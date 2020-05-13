State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,331 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after buying an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after buying an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,830 shares of company stock worth $24,704,948. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

